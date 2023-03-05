Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $205.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $212.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $191.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.54. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Workday by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

