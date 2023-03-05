Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $125.50 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $22,415.36 or 0.99888738 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $125.50 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00423509 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,424.72 or 0.28626447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,264 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.