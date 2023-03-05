Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $22,424.37 or 0.99910742 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $135.10 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,264 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

