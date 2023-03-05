WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.04

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as low as $13.77. WVS Financial shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 16,742 shares changing hands.
WVS Financial Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.
WVS Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%.
WVS Financial Company Profile
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
