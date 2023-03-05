XRP Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001650 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion and approximately $516.99 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP Profile

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

