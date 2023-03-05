XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. XSGD has a total market cap of $59.78 million and $462,612.74 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003324 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,471,416 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

