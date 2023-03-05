YES WORLD (YES) Price Hits $0.0173 on Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

