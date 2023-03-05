Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,016,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $48,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.09 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

