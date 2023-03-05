YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Hits $1.00

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.30 million and $163,350.15 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00166074 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $262,405.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

