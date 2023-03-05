YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $218.42 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC on major exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.42 million and $188,025.92 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00166074 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $262,405.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

