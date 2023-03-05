Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $38.11

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $622.25 million and approximately $28.90 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.11 or 0.00169725 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00070264 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00047799 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

