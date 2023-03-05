ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.44 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $379,435.26 and approximately $2.44 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00172146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00048714 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001663 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

