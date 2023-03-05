Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZDGE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zedge by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zedge by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zedge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zedge during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. Zedge has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.50.

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

