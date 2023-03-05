Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Zevia PBC’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $258.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.41. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,254,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,123,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,254,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,123,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $74,758.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,517,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,782. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

