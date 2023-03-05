Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 465,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,254,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,123,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,254,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,123,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 250,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,213,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 944,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 288,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 100,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

