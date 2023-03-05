Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Lifted by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

