Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.52-1.53 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.44.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $716,685.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,480,780.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.