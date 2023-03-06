10,300 Shares in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Bought by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 5,954.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EVO Payments by 33.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. 167,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,772. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVO Payments

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

EVO Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.