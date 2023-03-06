11,654 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in HSBC by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 131.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

