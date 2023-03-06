11,910 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.85 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

