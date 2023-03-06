12,822 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 1,045.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

