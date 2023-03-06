1,460,000 Shares in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Acquired by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,460,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund accounts for about 1.6% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 93,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.74. 303,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,655. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.49.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

