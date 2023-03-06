150,000 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Purchased by Price Jennifer C.

Price Jennifer C. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,400,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,159,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,057,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,535,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

