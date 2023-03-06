15,435 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Tobam acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

