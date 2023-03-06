17,200 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CANO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cano Health by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cano Health by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CANO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Cano Health Company Profile

Shares of CANO opened at $1.39 on Monday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

