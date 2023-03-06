1,764 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Adobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $346.34. 203,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.12 and a 200 day moving average of $337.79. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

