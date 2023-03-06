187,989 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Acquired by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 187,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYTM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. 306,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,961. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The business’s revenue was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

