20,000 Shares in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of ProPhase Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.50 on Monday. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

PRPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

