20,000 Shares in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of ProPhase Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProPhase Labs Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.50 on Monday. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ProPhase Labs Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
- Cameco Corporation Is the Only Uranium Play to Consider
- Philip Morris: Steady Dividends With New Growth Levers
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.