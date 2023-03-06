21,220 Shares in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Goal Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 84.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUCK opened at $10.15 on Monday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

