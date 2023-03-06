2,500 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 531,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,742,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 69,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 29,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,470,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.17 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.