2,882,359 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,882,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.54% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,100 shares of company stock valued at $257,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

ALHC stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

