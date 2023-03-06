311,497 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 311,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,650,000. Natera comprises 1.4% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Natera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 50.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,790 shares of company stock worth $8,749,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 243,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

