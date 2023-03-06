349,921 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,731,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.46% of Celsius at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 747,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 712.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 225,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,267,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CELH stock opened at $94.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.