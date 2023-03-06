390,599 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Beauty Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 47,750 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Beauty Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Beauty Health by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,932 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Beauty Health by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Beauty Health Company Profile

Beauty Health stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. 266,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.16. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.38.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.