40,633 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Assurant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 24.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Assurant by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $125.63. The company had a trading volume of 52,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,016. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

