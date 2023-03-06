4,120 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 9.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 753,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,061. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

