5,013 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,743,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1,977.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 292,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comerica Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $69.40 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

