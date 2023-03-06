57,732 Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 229,349 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,444,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 1,175,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 3.1 %

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Shares of TV stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

