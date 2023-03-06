63,330 Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Bought by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. APi Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APi Group by 278.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. 306,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,307. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

