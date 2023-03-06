662,350 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Acquired by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 662,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 57.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 71.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 437,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Stitch Fix by 102.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 55,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX remained flat at $5.05 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 840,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,198. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

