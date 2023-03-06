7,063 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $68.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

