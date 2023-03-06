76,733 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,733 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $346.48. 319,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average of $337.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

