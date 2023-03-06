8,000 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

