8,100 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG remained flat at $2,620.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 201,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,628.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,341.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,046.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

