8,143 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,791,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,622,000 after acquiring an additional 469,758 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 159,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $106.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $271.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

