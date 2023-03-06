86,504 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 86,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,310,000 after acquiring an additional 743,808 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 1,418,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after buying an additional 156,660 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 85,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

ABCL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.39. 264,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,919. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.