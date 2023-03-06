89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. 89bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 136.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

