9,870 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,884,000 after buying an additional 311,496 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $5,766,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $163.12 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

