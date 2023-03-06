A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells $25,936.12 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $649,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carol Meltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 1st, Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10.

AMRK traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. 65,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

