A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) is Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC reduced its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,779 shares during the period. A-Mark Precious Metals makes up approximately 4.5% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 1.96% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 163,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,242 shares of company stock valued at $745,555. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $684.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

